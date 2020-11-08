-
Want to learn a new language? Here are some tips
Knowing different languages is always a plus point, whether you are traveling or applying for overseas jobs.
However, the process of learning a new language is often considered extremely difficult.
But in reality, it is not that hard, especially with all the interactive technologies and language apps.
So, if you are interested in learning a new language, here are some tips for beginners.
Set practical and attainable goals in the beginning
You can't master a language with just a few classes or online sessions. So, don't get discouraged early on.
The right way to learn a language is to set practical goals in the beginning.
This will help you to not get overwhelmed.
For example, pick and start using 50 words of a language to understand them better, before proceeding with difficult parts like grammar.
Figure out your learning pattern, and stick to it
While learning something new, only a comfortable learning pattern can be effective.
Everyone has different learning patterns, especially when learning languages.
Some might feel that listening, speaking, and then learning is effective.
Others might feel comfortable with a different pattern. But only you can figure out your technique.
Once that's done, stick to your pattern, and follow it daily because practice leads to perfection.
Incorporate the target language in your lifestyle via your interests
Keep the language learning process interesting by sneaking your target language into your life via your interests.
For example, if you like watching movies, try watching a movie made in your target language, at least once a week. The same goes for music, plays, and podcasts.
Along with strengthening your grasp on the new language, this practice will broaden the horizons of your interests.
Start thinking in your target language to make conversation easier
People run monologues in their heads before speaking, but it often happens in the person's native language.
This makes the translation of thoughts into the target language really difficult.
So try to think in the language you are learning. This kind of visualization leads to much easier conversations in reality.
You can start by practicing commonly asked questions and answers in your mind.
Talk to people who are fluent in your target language
Language classes, both online and in-person, can teach you the fundamentals of a language.
However, unless you use this education in conversation, you can't become an expert.
Meet people who are fluent in your target language and talk to them.
These conversations will help in improving your language-related knowledge.
Plus, there is an added bonus of making friends from different cultures.