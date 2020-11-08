Cheese is one of the most loved ingredients in the world because of its distinct salty taste that pairs up nicely with many dishes. Personally, I'm a big fan of cheese, and I try to sneak it into every meal, and sometimes in my work, too (Exhibit A: This article). So, if you are a fan, too, try these simple cheese-based dishes at home.

Mac & Cheese Mac & Cheese, a dish loved by every age group

Mac and cheese is popular for every age group because of its two key ingredients: pasta and cheese. And it's super simple to make too! First, boil some milk, and add pasta to it. Stir this for 10 minutes and cook it properly. Then top this with shredded cheese of your choice (cheddar, preferably), and stir it till the cheese melts. Serve it hot.

Veg Salad Prepare a healthy veg salad with cubes of cottage cheese

Cheese is one of the few vegetarian sources of vitamin D, which makes it healthy when consumed in an appropriate quantity. You can add cheese to a vegetable salad, too. Just mix some chopped spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, and onions with ground peppercorns, salt, black olives, honey, oregano, and mustard. Add cubes of cottage cheese to this salad, before topping it with some olive oil.

Margherita pizza Make the classic margherita pizza with mozzarella and parmesan cheese

If you are a beginner, you should start with readymade pizza dough and tomato sauce. First, flatten the dough and place it in a pan. Cover it up with tomato sauce, and bake for four minutes. Then top the pizza with mozzarella cheese, and bake for seven more minutes until the crust turns golden. Top this with some shredded parmesan cheese and basil leaves.

Grilled Cheese Grilled cheese sandwich is a great breakfast recipe

A grilled cheese sandwich requires minimum effort but gives the maximum taste. Just take two bread slices and butter them on one side. On the other side, spread grated cheese/place a cheese slice. Bring the slices together with the cheese on the inside. You can also add stuffing like potato, olives, and more in between the slices. Finally, grill the slices until they're golden.

Cheese balls Potato cheese balls are perfect for the coming winter season