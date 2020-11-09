The mineral calcium plays an important role in several functions of the body. It helps in building and maintaining stronger bones, muscle functioning, nerve conduction, heart health, and much more. This is why calcium deficiency can cause many health problems. Every person needs their age-based intake of this mineral, which can be fulfilled by the following food items that are great sources of calcium.

Dairy products Dairy products are the best source for calcium

Dairy products are the go-to food items for calcium. These include the different types of milk, yogurt, cheese, etc. To ensure a good intake of the mineral, include these in your diet creatively. For example, add cheese to apple slices and bake for a warm snack. You can also drink milk-based smoothies after a workout, or cook dishes that use milk, cheese, or yogurt.

Veggies Broccoli and some leafy greens are the non-dairy calcium options

Dairy is often seen as the only source of calcium, but it is not. There are many green vegetables that contain a good amount of calcium. While 1/2 cup of cooked broccoli has at least 20 milligrams of calcium, one cup of steamed kale can provide nearly 100 milligrams of calcium. Other green sources of this mineral include collard greens, rhubarb, arugula, watercress, etc.

Seeds Seeds like chia, sesame, celery have high calcium content

Seeds, in general, are filled with nutrients. Luckily, some of them are also high in calcium. For instance, one tablespoon of poppy seeds contains 126 milligrams of calcium. Other seeds that have high calcium content are sesame, celery, and chia seeds. Additionally, these seeds are rich in protein, healthy fats, and some essential minerals like copper, iron, and manganese.

Fortified products Some breakfast cereals can provide 1,000 milligrams per serving