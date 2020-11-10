A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures or there is a blockage in the blood supply to the brain. To reduce the risk of stroke, a person needs to reduce their stress levels, manage their cholesterol and blood pressure, among other things. These yoga asanas can help in all the essential factors needed for preventing the stroke.

Tadasana Tadasana, the mountain pose

Stand straight, with your feet hip-width apart, hips in a neutral position, and tailbone tucked just slightly under. Relax your arms by your sides with your palms faced outward. Keep your neck long, and the back of your skull lifted up. Bring your shoulder blades toward each other, and keep your legs straight. Take three deep breaths. Then, relax and repeat.

Shalabhasana Shalabhasana, the locust pose

Lie on your abdomen with your feet kept together. Keep your arms straight, and close to your body. Then, take a deep breath, and lift your chest and feet off the ground. If you are a beginner, just lifting your legs is fine. Stay in this position for 30 seconds, and then release. Relax for 10 seconds, and repeat the asana.

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana, the cobra pose

Lie down on your stomach with your legs extended straight out. Then, bring your palms on the sides of your chest. Next, lift your chest off the ground by using your back muscles and putting the pressure on your hands. Keep your elbows slightly bent, and hold the pose for ten breaths. Relax for a while and repeat this 7-10 times.

Utkatasana Utkatasana, the chair pose