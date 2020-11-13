Papaya, the orange-colored fleshy fruit, is known for its distinct and juicy taste. Filled with folate, fiber, protein, vitamins A and C, magnesium, potassium, beta-carotene and many other essential nutrients, this fruit is capable of providing several benefits to your body. Read on to discover the most important health benefits associated with this fruit.

Eye health Regular consumption of papaya is good for your eyes

Vitamin A, an antioxidant, is important for your eyes. This vitamin helps protect the corneas and reduces the degeneration of the retina. Papaya, rich in Vitamin A, is hence one of the most effective fruits for improving eye health. Regular consumption of papaya provides overall vision protection, prevents your eyesight from deteriorating, and keeps your vision almost perfect.

Antioxidants Papaya contains antioxidants, that can fight free radicals

Rich in antioxidants, papayas can help your body fight disease-causing free radicals and oxidative stress. The fruit contains carotenoids and other powerful antioxidants, that can neutralize free radicals. In fact, many studies have found that the lycopene content in papaya, and its ability to remove excess iron, helps in reducing the body's levels of oxidative stress.

Heart health Consumption of papaya may reduce risk of heart disease

The significant levels of fiber, antioxidants and potassium make papaya a great fruit for the heart. The adequate levels of vitamin C and lycopene in papaya can help improve heart health, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Its consumption helps in lowering sodium and increasing potassium in the body, which may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Digestion Papayas can also improve digestion