Since everyone can't have an eidetic memory, remembering important stuff becomes difficult and that ability diminishes with age. However, it's possible to enhance memory. Like the rest of your body, your brain needs to stay active to improve its functions. So, when tasks get more challenging, different brains functions, including memory, automatically improve. Noting this, here are some activities that can improve your memory.

Physical excerise Lack of physical exercise increases risk of cognitive decline, degeneration

Many studies have shown that lack of physical exercise increases the risk of cognitive decline and degeneration. In order to improve your memory, you need to make sure that your brain powers don't decline. This is why daily physical workouts are important. These exercises don't have to be intense gym workouts. Brisk walking, dancing, swimming or any other movement based activity are equally effective.

New language Learning a new language is a great memory boosting activity

Since challenging activities are the best workout for improving brain functions, start by learning a new language. Learning new languages can sound unfamiliar and way out of your comfort zone, but it challenges your brain for better. This will not only improve your memory, but also train your brain to absorb new patterns, increase your multi-tasking powers, et al.

Musical instruments Learning to play instruments increases grey matter volume

Another activity that can challenge your brain is learning to play a new instrument. Many studies have shown that when people try to acquire the skill of playing instruments, the activity increases grey matter volume in various brain regions to strengthen the connections between them. This enhances verbal memory, spatial reasoning and literacy skills. Additionally, this activity improves your hand-eye coordination and processing abilities.

Meditation Meditation improves brain function by reducing markers of brain degeneration