In a new development that should concern Congress, another MLA of the party has resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled to take place on June 19. Morbi's Brijesh Merja submitted his resignation to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday. Just yesterday, Trivedi informed that two legislators Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary resigned. They submitted their resignations on Wednesday. Here are more details.

Numbers Congress now has 65 MLAs, BJP 103

Since March, eight MLAs have snapped ties with Congress, bringing its strength in the state assembly to 65. The ruling BJP has 103 members in the 182-member house. Currently, ten assembly seats are vacant — two due to court cases and eight because of resignations. The polls will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats, and with every resignation, Congress' chances are only dimming.

Resignation Merja told Sonia he was unable to "serve people"

Before tendering his resignation, Merja quit from the primary membership of Congress. In his resignation letter to AICC President Sonia Gandhi, he said he joined the party to serve people but was unable to do so. On the development, Congress Spokesperson Hemant Vasavada said whenever elections approach, BJP begins horse-trading. "The Congress MLAs are lured by BJP through money power," he said.

Quote Congress can't satisfy "greed": Vasavada

Saying that the Congress can't satisfy the greed of legislators, he added, "Those persons who are still in the Congress, not because (they want to) serve the public, but here in politics for financial benefits, are expected to leave in the coming days. (sic)"

Candidates Given the numbers, BJP could win easily