Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP in March, and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi after they tested positive for coronavirus. The politician has been recuperating at the facility for the last four days. While he is learned to have displayed symptoms like fever and sore throat, his mother is asymptomatic.

Looking back Earlier, Sambit Patra was hospitalized, he returned home yesterday

Before Scindia, BJP's Sambit Patra also displayed coronavirus-like symptoms and was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, two weeks ago. He was discharged on Monday but informed that he would take some more time to recover. "I have returned home thanks to the good wishes from all of you," he said in a tweet today. Patra will remain at his home for some days now.

Looking back Sanjay Jha tested positive too; Kejriwal was tested today

Congress' Sanjay Jha was another politician who contracted the infection. Informing about the same last month, Jha tweeted, "Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable." In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus today. He complained of low fever and sore throat yesterday. His team told NewsBytes, "These are stressful times, he will be fine soon."

Unlock 1.0 Weeks of restrictions later, India began unlocking

Notably, India entered the unlocking phase this month and most of the restrictions enforced to check coronavirus transmission were relaxed. After more than two months, malls, religious places, hotels, and restaurants reopened yesterday. In its guidelines, the Centre said wearing a mask is mandatory and so is maintaining social distance. At religious places, touching idols was prohibited and devotees were screened before entry.

Data The spike in numbers shows India can't take lax attitude