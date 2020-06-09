-
Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP in March, and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi after they tested positive for coronavirus.
The politician has been recuperating at the facility for the last four days. While he is learned to have displayed symptoms like fever and sore throat, his mother is asymptomatic.
Looking back
Earlier, Sambit Patra was hospitalized, he returned home yesterday
Before Scindia, BJP's Sambit Patra also displayed coronavirus-like symptoms and was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, two weeks ago.
He was discharged on Monday but informed that he would take some more time to recover.
"I have returned home thanks to the good wishes from all of you," he said in a tweet today. Patra will remain at his home for some days now.
Looking back
Sanjay Jha tested positive too; Kejriwal was tested today
Congress' Sanjay Jha was another politician who contracted the infection. Informing about the same last month, Jha tweeted, "Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable."
In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus today. He complained of low fever and sore throat yesterday.
His team told NewsBytes, "These are stressful times, he will be fine soon."
Unlock 1.0
Weeks of restrictions later, India began unlocking
Notably, India entered the unlocking phase this month and most of the restrictions enforced to check coronavirus transmission were relaxed.
After more than two months, malls, religious places, hotels, and restaurants reopened yesterday. In its guidelines, the Centre said wearing a mask is mandatory and so is maintaining social distance.
At religious places, touching idols was prohibited and devotees were screened before entry.
Data
The spike in numbers shows India can't take lax attitude
The rise in COVID-19 cases, however, shows that India can't let its guard down. On Monday, 9,000 fresh cases were reported in the country, taking the nationwide tally past 2.66 lakh. The death toll due to COVID-19 also climbed to 7,476.
With 88,529 cases, Maharashtra now has more coronavirus cases than China, where the outbreak happened in December.
Mumbai has over 50,000 cases.