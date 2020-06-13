-
13 Jun 2020
Karnataka: Deve Gowda, three others, elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed
Written byShalini Ojha
Politics
-
Four politicians — JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, and BJP's Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti — were elected to the Rajya Sabha on Friday unopposed from Karnataka.
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi, who also serves as the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared the results after no other candidate challenged their nominations.
-
In this articleBJP had numbers to send two members to Rajya Sabha Now an MP, Kharge thanked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi On BJP's taunts, Kharge reminded he is a seasoned politician Bitter allies Congress and JD(S) came together for Gowda's win It was Sonia who persuaded Gowda to contest RS polls Interestingly, BJP's central leadership rejected state's recommendations, chose grass-root politicians BS Yediyurappa "thanked" BJP for choosing ordinary party workers
-
Number game
BJP had numbers to send two members to Rajya Sabha
-
The biennial elections were necessitated after Congress' Rajeev Gowda and BK Hari Prasad, BJP's Prabhakar Kore, and D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) retired.
A candidate required a minimum of 45 votes for winning.
With 117 MLAs in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, it was clear BJP would easily scoop two seats.
Congress has 68 MLAs, enough for one member's win. JD(S) has 34 MLAs.
-
Reaction
Now an MP, Kharge thanked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
-
Upon being elected to Rajya Sabha, Kharge, who lost 2019 general elections from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency to BJP's Umesh Jadhav, expressed gratitude to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul.
He thanked the people of Karnataka and assured he will highlight their issues in the Parliament.
"I hope to live up to their expectations," the 77-year-old told NDTV.
-
Quote
On BJP's taunts, Kharge reminded he is a seasoned politician
-
After BJP teased Kharge for entering the Parliament through the backdoor, he replied, "I have won nine Assembly polls on the trot and two consecutive Lok Sabha polls. Let them first get as much political experience as I have done and then they can comment."
-
Context
Bitter allies Congress and JD(S) came together for Gowda's win
-
To note, Congress and JD(S) forged a post-poll alliance in 2018 after the results of the Karnataka elections ended in a hung Assembly. The allies remained at loggerheads more often than not. The government collapsed last year, making way for BJP's rise.
Despite sour relations, Congress lent support to Gowda in these elections to trump up support against the BJP in the upper house.
-
Details
It was Sonia who persuaded Gowda to contest RS polls
-
87-year-old Gowda, who entered Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1996 as the PM, said Sonia persuaded him.
He decided against contesting elections after last year's Lok Sabha defeat. The requests of party legislators didn't move him either.
"But I agreed when Madam Sonia Gandhi said we were only waiting for your decision. That is why we only sent Kharge's name," he said.
-
BJP
Interestingly, BJP's central leadership rejected state's recommendations, chose grass-root politicians
-
Meanwhile, in the BJP camp, there was some friction between the Central and state leadership over the choice of candidates.
The state unit sent the names like Prabhakar Kore, Ramesh Katti, and Prakash Shetty, but the decision-making body went for relatively new names.
Both Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti have a background of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and have worked at the ground-level.
-
Quote
BS Yediyurappa "thanked" BJP for choosing ordinary party workers
-
Playing down the discord, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "The BJP leadership, by giving the seat to ordinary party workers, has given a gift. I thank them. Perhaps BJP is the only party that would take such a decision of giving this charge to ordinary members."
Related Topics
- BJP
- BS Yediyurappa
- Congress
- HD Deve Gowda
- Karnataka
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Rajya Sabha
- 117 MLAs
- ABVP
- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad
- Ashok Gasti
- Assembly
- BK Hari Prasad
- Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi
- Deve Gowda
- Eranna Kadadi
- Gowda
- Gulbarga Lok Sabha
- Hari Prasad
- Karnataka Legislative Assembly
- Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi
- Kharge
- Kupendra Reddy
- Lok
- Lok Sabha
- Madam Sonia Gandhi
- MK Vishalakshi
- MP
- NDTV
- Parliament
- Perhaps BJP
- PM
- Prabhakar Kore
- Prakash Shetty
- Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda
- Rahul
- Rahul Gandhi
- Rajeev Gowda
- Rajya
- Ramesh Katti
- Rs
- Sonia
- Sonia Gandhi
- Umesh Jadhav
- Yediyurappa