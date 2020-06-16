-
In a worrisome turn of events, Satyendar Jain, Delhi's Health Minister, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he developed a high fever and had difficulty breathing — both symptoms of the dangerous COVID-19 disease.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader was put on oxygen support last night.
His samples have been taken for coronavirus test and results are awaited.
-
-
Looking back
Kejriwal has earlier displayed symptoms too, tested coronavirus negative
-
Just last week, Jain's senior in the Cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal developed a fever. He was tested for the disease and the reports came as negative.
Later, he expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers. "My COVID-19 test result has come negative. I thank everyone for their good wishes and blessings," he told.
To note, Delhi's coronavirus number stands at 42,829, with 1,400 deaths.
-
Tweet
Will keep everyone updated, promised Jain
-
Confirming the news on Twitter, the 55-year-old wrote, "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."
Before Jain, politicians like Sanjay Jha and Jyotiraditya Scindia contracted the infection.
Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia also tested positive and they were admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.
-
Meeting
Jain had attended an important meeting held by Amit Shah
-
The news about Jain's health comes two days after he attended a meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to assess the coronavirus crisis in Delhi. Kejriwal was also present there.
Yesterday, Shah held another all-party meeting where he promised testing will be ramped up and will be taken to 18,000/day by June 20.
Representatives of AAP, BJP, Congress attended this meeting.
-
Transmission
Jain spoke about high number of coronavirus cases
-
Last week, Jain claimed that community transmission — a stage of the disease where the source of infection can't be traced — has started in Delhi.
"There is transmission in the community, but whether it is community transmission or not that can be declared only by the Centre. It is a technical term," he had said.
This theory was, however, declined by the Centre.