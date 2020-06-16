In a worrisome turn of events, Satyendar Jain, Delhi's Health Minister, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he developed a high fever and had difficulty breathing — both symptoms of the dangerous COVID-19 disease. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was put on oxygen support last night. His samples have been taken for coronavirus test and results are awaited.

Looking back Kejriwal has earlier displayed symptoms too, tested coronavirus negative

Just last week, Jain's senior in the Cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal developed a fever. He was tested for the disease and the reports came as negative. Later, he expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers. "My COVID-19 test result has come negative. I thank everyone for their good wishes and blessings," he told. To note, Delhi's coronavirus number stands at 42,829, with 1,400 deaths.

Will keep everyone updated, promised Jain

Confirming the news on Twitter, the 55-year-old wrote, "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated." Before Jain, politicians like Sanjay Jha and Jyotiraditya Scindia contracted the infection. Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia also tested positive and they were admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.

Meeting Jain had attended an important meeting held by Amit Shah

The news about Jain's health comes two days after he attended a meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to assess the coronavirus crisis in Delhi. Kejriwal was also present there. Yesterday, Shah held another all-party meeting where he promised testing will be ramped up and will be taken to 18,000/day by June 20. Representatives of AAP, BJP, Congress attended this meeting.

