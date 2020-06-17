Hi,
Logout
Written by
Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, who is a representative of Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Delhi, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Wednesday.
She has isolated herself and is currently recuperating at her home.
The spokesperson of the party Akshay Marathe and adviser Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have also contracted the infection.
The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 44,688 with 1,837 deaths.
This development comes after Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalized at Rajeev Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness.
He was tested for COVID-19 and his results came as negative.
Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also fell ill, was tested for the disease, and tested negative. He thanked well-wishers for their prayers.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love Politics news?
Subscribe to stay updated.