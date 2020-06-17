Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, who is a representative of Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Delhi, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Wednesday.

She has isolated herself and is currently recuperating at her home.

The spokesperson of the party Akshay Marathe and adviser Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have also contracted the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 44,688 with 1,837 deaths.