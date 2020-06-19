Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an all-party meeting today to discuss the clash in Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. A total of 20 political parties are participating in the virtual conference, which is also being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP President JP Nadda. Here are more details.

Rather than retreating, China attacked Indian soldiers

Simmering with tensions since May, Eastern Ladakh witnessed a violent clash on Monday. China's People Liberation Army (PLA) attacked Indian troops with rocks and boulders, threw them into icy-cold water, despite it being concluded in a June 6 meeting that they would retreat. 76 Indian soldiers were injured. 10 were held captive and released by China after exhaustive negotiations during Major General-level talks.

Opposition parties demanded answers from government after clash

The deadly face-off brought the ruling BJP at the receiving end of criticism. Opposition parties demanded the government to communicate clearly and explain what led to the bloodshed. On Wednesday morning, the leader of the opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, spoke to Singh extending Congress' support for the current regime. According to Indian Express, Azad told Singh that the government must speak to opposition parties.

Earlier, Rahul said Indian soldiers paid price for government's laxity

Just ahead of the meeting, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a blitzkrieg on the government, accusing it of taking a lackadaisical attitude, despite being aware of the threat. He tweeted it was now crystal clear that the attack was pre-planned. While the government slept, the martyrs paid the price, he tweeted. Earlier, he asked PM Modi to not be "scared" and reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, some parties fumed as they were not invited. AAP, which has merely four members in the Parliament, asked why isn't its opinion important. Sanjay Singh tweeted, "There is a strange ego-driven government at the Centre. AAP has a government in Delhi and is the main opposition in Punjab." RJD also fumed at being excluded from a meeting this crucial.

Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 18, 2020

Separately, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking details about the Chinese incursion. "His "All" party meeting today didn't include AIMIM, this is why I have asked PMO for SPECIFIC information regarding China & our territory through this letter. The country must know what his next steps are going to be (sic)," Owaisi wrote on Twitter a short while ago.

A couple of his questions read: How much Indian territory is under Chinese occupation since May 2014? What is the status of the territory at Naku La (Sikkim) where a face-off was reported between Indian and Chinese forces on May 9?

