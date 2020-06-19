Elections to fill 19 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha across eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, were held on Friday. The voting, which began at 9:00 am, continued until 4:00 pm. The counting of votes for the Upper House seats commenced from 5:00 pm and is currently underway. Here's all you need to know.

Seats Polling held for these vacant Rajya Sabha seats

Polling was held for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and three each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from these, two seats from Jharkhand and one seat each from Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram are also up for grabs. The polls were initially supposed to be conducted in March but were deferred due to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Rajasthan Congress won 2 seats from Rajasthan, BJP bagged 1 seat

The Congress has bagged two Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won one seat. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi were elected from one seat each, and BJP's Rajendra Gehlot was also declared a winner from the state. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate both the Congress leaders on their victory.

Quote Here's what CM Gehlot posted on Twitter

CM Gehlot tweeted, "Congratulations to Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal ji and Neeraj Dangi ji for winning Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. It is a victory of the ideology, policies and programmes of Congress Party under the leadership of CP Smt Sonia Gandhi ji."

Madhya Pradesh BJP won 2 seats from Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP emerged victorious in two Rajya Sabha seats, while the Congress won the remaining seat. BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki bagged one seat each from the state in the Upper House. And, from the Congress, senior leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh secured the other seat.

Andhra Pradesh Clean sweep for YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh

On the other hand, in Andhra Pradesh, it was a clean sweep for the ruling YSR Congress Party, which bagged all four Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The party's four candidates who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha include Parimal Nathwani, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

Information From Jharkhand, BJP and JMM bagged one seat each

BJP secured one of the two vacant RS seats from Jharkhand, while the other was bagged by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). BJP's state president Deepak Prakash and the JMM founder and former CM Shibu Soren were elected from the state to the Upper House.

NE states BJP secured the lone seat from Manipur

Coming to the North-Eastern states, BJP emerged victorious in Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha seat. At the same time, the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) won from Mizoram and Meghalaya, respectively. BJP's Leisemba Sanajaoba secured the Manipur seat, while MNF's K Vanlalvena won from Mizoram and MDA's candidate, WR Kharlukhi of the National People's Party, was elected from Meghalaya.

Counting delayed Counting for RS seats from Gujarat delayed