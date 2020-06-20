Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces are being given a "mischievous interpretation," the PM's office said in a statement on Saturday. The PM on Friday had said that no one has intruded Indian territory, to which, Opposition leaders had asked if the Galwan Valley is not considered Indian territory. Here are more details.

Quote Unnecessary controversy is being created, says PMO

The PMO said, "Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting yesterday." It said, "At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it's unfortunate that an unnecessary controversy is being created to lower their morale," adding that India's unity will not be undermined by "motivated propaganda."

Modi's statement No one entered our territory: Modi at all-party meeting

Friday's all-party meeting discussed the June 15 India-China face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Modi said at the meet, "Neither has anyone entered our territory, nor is anyone still there, nor is any of our posts under anyone's capture." He said India's martyred soldiers "taught a lesson to those who raised an eye at Bharat Mata."

Criticism Opposition leaders questioned whether Galwan Valley isn't Indian territory

After the all-party meeting, China claimed Galwan Valley as its own. Thereafter, leaders of the Indian National Congress questioned whether the Galwan Valley was not Indian territory and alleged that India had surrendered the region. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?"

Twitter Post Gandhi's tweet claiming Modi surrendered Galwan Valley

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.



If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

Twitter Post Congress says Modi and China are in agreement

The Chinese have staked claim to Galwan Valley, does PM Modi's assertion that Chinese troops never entered Indian territory substantiate China's claim?



If not the BJP govt must clarify immediately. #ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/dD8qpOCf1q — Congress (@INCIndia) June 20, 2020

Criticism Questions were also raised over MEA's statement

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Tuesday, "A violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there." In this context, Congress leader P Chidambaram also raised questions about Modi's statements. He tweeted why did the MEA sought the "restoration of status quo" if there was no violation of LAC.

Twitter Post You can view Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet here

If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC into Indian territory, why did Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement refer to “restoration of status quo ante”? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020

PMO's statement What is Indian territory is clear from India's map: PMO

The PMO has since criticized the "unnecessary controversy" over Modi's remarks at the all-party meeting. "What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India," the PMO further said. "The all-party meeting was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq.km has been yielded under circumstances with which this country is well aware."

Information Modi assured firm response against LAC transgression attempts: PMO