As coronavirus moves unabated, ripping the world apart, politicians too are getting infected. The latest Indian politician to go into home quarantine, as a precautionary measure is Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The JMM leader announced on Twitter this morning that two of his colleagues have unfortunately been infected by the virus and he is taking all the necessary precautions. Here's more.

Tweet Soren will be tested for coronavirus today

In a tweet, Soren informed that cabinet minister Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato have contracted the deadly infection. "Both are being treated in a government hospital. As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days from today. But I will continue to perform every important work," he added. The CM could be tested for coronavirus today.

Appeal Please use masks, Soren requested Jharkhand residents

Soren made an impassioned appeal to citizens, asking them to not take the disease frivolously. He requested them to avoid crowded places and cover mouth and nose with a cloth if a mask isn't available. "I would like to remind you to maintain social distancing but keep your hearts connected," he tweeted. He has also asked the staff of CMO to go into quarantine.

Details State government said entry into CM residence is prohibited

Confirming the development, the state government said, "Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren quarantined himself. Entry to the CM residence prohibited. CM had come in contact with state minister Mithilesh Thakur who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. (sic)" Both the politicians are said to have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi. Their contacts are being traced.

Leaders Earlier, Kejriwal tested negative for coronavirus

Before Soren, his Gujarati counterpart Vijay Rupani went into self-isolation after people he came close to tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Last month, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus, after he complained of fever. His results came as negative. However, Kejriwal's cabinet colleague, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, contracted the disease and his condition improved after he was administered plasma therapy.

Numbers Jharkhand's coronavirus tally topped 3,000; 22 have died so far