18 months after coming to power, Congress could lose Rajasthan, courtesy the infighting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy, Sachin Pilot. The furious young Turk claimed Gehlot doesn't have the strength to sustain the government, but Congress said 109 MLAs have sworn allegiance. Moreover, a crucial meeting is scheduled today. So, will Rajasthan really go the Madhya Pradesh way? Let's dig deep.

Context Backstory: Pilot worked for Congress' victory, but Gehlot became CM

Interestingly, Pilot is why Congress saw a revival in the 2018 Assembly elections after a humiliating defeat in the previous state polls. After toiling for months, if not years, Pilot was hopeful to be made the CM but Congress' top-brass chose Gehlot, a seasoned politician, instead. The feud between Pilot and Gehlot has been simmering but last week, the 42-year-old put his foot down.

Crisis An alleged plot to topple government triggered latest flashpoint

Recently, an investigation was launched into allegations that attempts were being made to topple Gehlot's government. The Special Operations Group summoned Pilot, infuriating him. Downplaying the development, Gehlot said he too was called in for interrogation but Pilot remained unconvinced. Gehlot was the in-charge of SOG and gave summons to himself as an "eyewash," Pilot opined. "Can't put up with his humiliation," he announced.

Aftermath Pilot left Rajasthan, his loyalists fumed at Gehlot's behavior

Thereafter, Pilot went incommunicado for two days putting up a camp in Delhi. Separately, his loyalists asked if this is how the party chooses to pay him back. Just when Gehlot suggested against reading to much into it, Pilot's office released a statement last night that the latter has the support of 30 MLAs. He wouldn't attend Monday's meeting either, the statement revealed.

What happened At 2:30 am, Congress said 109 MLAs are supporting Gehlot

Subsequently, Congress conducted an unprecedented press briefing at 2:30 am, informing that 109 MLAs are supporting Gehlot. "A total of 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi Ji and Rahul Gandhi Ji," Avinash Pandey, Congress in-charge, said. Few MLAs spoke to Gehlot too, he claimed.

Meeting Congress' key meeting at 10:30 am, absentees will face repercussions

Further, Pandey also informed that all MLAs have to attend today's meeting at Gehlot's residence. "Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason," he added. And this morning, he revealed Sonia Gandhi has asked him to address problems of MLAs, allies. "They can come and talk to me and we can work on it," he said.

Numbers Number game: Pilot's claims should worry the Congress

Numbers show Congress has every reason to be worried. In the 200-member strong Assembly, Congress enjoys the support of 122 MLAs — 107 of its own, 10 independents, two each from BTP, CPM, and one RLD MLA. Separately, BJP has 72 MLAs and its ally RLTP has three MLAs. With the majority mark being 101, BJP needs the support of 26 MLAs to return to power.

Plunge? Meanwhile, on speculations about joining BJP, Pilot said "No"