Congress on Tuesday sacked its renowned leader Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan as well as the state Party President, days after the 42-year-old revolted against CM Ashok Gehlot. The party alleged Pilot was "ensnared" by BJP to topple the government. In his first reaction to the news, Pilot tweeted that the truth "can be harassed but not defeated."

Context Backstory: Sidelined after 2018 polls, Pilot revolted against Congress

To recall, Pilot was eyeing the CM chair after Congress won the 2018 Assembly elections but senior leader Ashok Gehlot was given the top post, sparking tensions between the two. The ties worsened after Pilot was summoned for interrogation into an alleged plot to bring down Gehlot's government. Subsequently, he left Rajasthan with his loyalists, stayed in NCR, and claimed Gehlot has lost the majority.

Overtures Congress accepted demands but didn't promise CM post, Pilot fumed

Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said senior party members contacted Pilot, with the hope of solving differences amicably. It was reported that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached out to him. Congress apparently agreed to all his demands, including a cabinet reshuffle, but didn't promise the CM post. Obviously, this offer did little to placate Pilot.

Details Pilot's aides warned Congress of stunning defeat in upcoming polls

Late last evening, Pilot's team sent a clear message to Congress that he has the numbers to bring down Gehlot's government. A clip showed nearly 15 MLAs relaxing at a resort in NCR. In fact, they gave interviews saying that only a change in leadership would save Congress from an embarrassing defeat in upcoming polls. They reminded that Pilot orchestrated Congress' return to power.

Decision No point of return: Congress sacked Pilot

After "putting up" with Pilot's behavior for some days, Congress finally burnt all bridges today by stripping him of all envious posts. "We spoke to Pilot multiple times and told him that all his concerns will be addressed. No other young neta has grown as much as Pilot. We have given him due recognition in the short-term that he was in politics," Surjewala said.

Do you know? Govind Singh Dotasra named Pilot's successor

Congress not only acted against the 42-year-old but also those close to him. Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were sacked from the Cabinet, said reports. The party named Govind Singh Dotasra as the Congress state president while Hem Singh Shekhawat became Sewa Dal state president.

Twitter Post Showdown is here: Pilot no longer with Congress

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

BJP's stand BJP ditched "wait and watch mode," could seek floor test