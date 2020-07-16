With coronavirus cases surging daily across India and the healthcare system on the verge of collapse, the health minister of Karnataka said only "God can save us" sparking a controversy. The comments of B Sriramulu, a leader of BJP, evoked sharp reactions from Congress. Karnataka now is the fourth worst-affected state after unseating Gujarat. It has 47,253 cases and 933 have passed away.

What he said Who can control the disease, asked Sriramulu

The minister was speaking to reporters in Chitradurga and addressing the charge levied by opposition Congress pertaining to the state's handling of the pandemic. "Tell me whose hand it is (to control the disease). Only God has to save us all. Awareness among people is the only way. In such a situation, the Congress leaders have stooped to the lowest level of politics," he said.

Quote Sriramulu is confident cases will rise in next two months

"The cases I am sure 100% will only go up in the next two months. One can keep claiming that it's because of the government's negligence or irresponsibility of the ministers or that cases are up because of a lack of coordination among the ministers," he said.

Allegations Congress said BS Yediyurappa's team lacks coordination

Notably, Congress' DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been blaming the BJP-led government for failing to control the spread. The party said there is no coordination between Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. When Sriramulu attempted to address these allegations, his statements gave Congress another opportunity to slam him. Shivakumar said this "government's incompetency has left citizens to God's mercy."

Quote Why does Karnataka need such a government, asked Shivakumar

"Karnataka's Health Minister saying "Only God can save Karnataka" reflects poorly on @BSYBJP govt's ability to handle the COVID crisis. Why do we need such a govt if they cannot tackle the pandemic? (sic)," Shivakumar added.

Clarification Later, he also issued a clarification, said words were misinterpreted