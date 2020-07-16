The rift between rebel Sachin Pilot and his party Congress widened as the former approached Rajasthan High Court challenging Speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice, that was served on Wednesday. If BJP's role in this fiasco wasn't already clear, the choice of lawyers — Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi — leaves little doubts about the saffron party's eagerness to bring down the government.

Context Background: War between Pilot and Gehlot led to former's sacking

Pilot has been camping in NCR since last week after his ties with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot nosedived. With 20 MLAs supporting him, the young Turk said his boss lacks numbers in the 200-member strong Assembly. After trying to placate him, Congress snapped relations by sacking the Deputy CM and the state party president. However, Pilot maintained he was still with Congress.

Notices MLAs were served notices, asked to defend themselves by Friday

Yesterday, Speaker Joshi served notices to some 20 MLAs asking them to respond by Friday explaining why they shouldn't be disqualified. The speaker claimed they were involved in anti-party activities and also reminded that they skipped two crucial meetings. To ensure the note doesn't skip their attention, it was sent via e-mail, SMS, WhatsApp, and pasted on doors of their houses as well.

Numbers Disqualification of MLAs will mean upper hand for Gehlot

If the disgruntled MLAs, who opine Gehlot humiliated Pilot, are disqualified, it will give Congress an edge. However, if they are allowed to vote during a floor test, Gehlot may lose his chair. Congress' claims that the senior politician has 106 MLAs was contested by Pilot. In fact, Pilot's team has been reportedly trying to poach more members from the opposite camp.

Lawyers Interestingly, Pilot's choice of lawyers reveals a lot

Now, Congress is convinced that Pilot's rebellion has BJP's support, despite the leader reiterating that neither is he joining the saffron party, nor is he working against his own. However, the fact that Salve, who represented India at ICJ during Kulbhushan Jadhav's hearing, and Rohatgi, Centre's top lawyer, are fighting for Pilot makes Congress' claim more believable. Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Congress.

Stay Congress is also unhappy that Pilot is camping in Haryana

Congress has other reasons to believe BJP is hand-in-glove with Pilot. Along with his loyalists, he is staying at a hotel in Manesar, Haryana, governed by BJP. Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Pilot to reject BJP's "hospitality" and return home. "Come back to your family, sit with your family and place your views before the family," Surjewala urged Pilot.

Khattar denied links with Pilot, said hotels "open for all"

In fact, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who earlier expressed concern over the crisis in Rajasthan, also took a jibe at Pilot by implying that Manesar is a "comfort zone." He pointed out that the place remains under "BJP's watchful eye." Wading into the controversy, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there."

Case Hearing deferred after Pilot's team sought to amend petition