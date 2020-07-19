In a new development in the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will likely call an Assembly session next week with an aim to showcase his government's strength, according to reports. The decision comes after Gehlot on Saturday met state Governor Kalraj Mishra. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his loyalists remain unknown. Here are more details.

History Gehlot v/s Pilot laid roots for the current crisis

Former Deputy CM Pilot, who was never particularly fond of his erstwhile boss, Gehlot, felt humiliated after he was served a notice for interrogation in connection with an alleged plot to bring down the sitting state government. Subsequently, the 42-year-old Congress young gun left Jaipur for Delhi along with some loyalist MLAs. Days later, the grand old party sacked him from two top posts.

Meeting Gehlot met governor, talked about Assembly session

Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Mishra, just hours after two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), a regional party, took a U-turn, and extended support to his government. While the governor's office tagged it as a "courtesy meeting," where the coronavirus situation was discussed, sources informed NDTV that the Chief Minister indicated to Mishra that he wished to call Assembly session next week.

Pilot camp But where is the Pilot camp? Anybody's guess

But the million-dollar question is: Where is Pilot, and his loyalist MLAs, now? Per reports, the Rajasthan Police visited two hotels in Haryana's Manesar in their search but returned empty-handed. Earlier, Haryana cops even tried to stop them from entering the hotels. Some Congress leaders alleged that the rebellious camp has moved to another BJP-ruled state. However, the mystery over their whereabouts persists.

Information No action against Pilot until Tuesday: Rajasthan HC

Notably, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's Speaker, CP Joshi, earlier issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs. However, Pilot moved court against the order. Subsequently, the Rajasthan High Court asked the Speaker to not take any action against these MLAs till Tuesday.

Claims Both the factions claim they have the numbers

It is imperative to note that both factions seem confident with their numbers. Gehlot claims he has the support of 109 MLAs, well more than the majority mark. On the other hand, the Pilot camp claims to have 30 MLAs on their side, a number enough to bring down sitting government. Only enough time and a floor test could clarify Rajasthan's future from here.

Other developments Meanwhile, eight-member team to investigate the matter