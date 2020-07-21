Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 85, his son Ashutosh Tandon announced on Twitter. Tandon was hospitalized in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, since June after he complained of breathing problems and fever. Among those who expressed condolences were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Career In career spanning decades, he remained MLA, MP, and Governor

Born in Lucknow, Tandon was associated with politics for nearly five decades. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly three times between 1996 and 2009. He was also a parliamentarian in the 15th Lok Sabha. He served at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for two terms — 1978 to 1984, and 1990 to 1996. Tandon also remained as a governor of Bihar.

Twitter Post "Babuji nahi rahe"

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Last rites Last rites at 4 pm, family made appeal to well-wishers

Ashutosh also informed that his father's mortal remains will be taken to Gulala Ghat Chowk around 4 pm for the last rites. However, he urged well-wishers to pay respects from their homes. "Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, I request you to follow rules and regulations announced by the administration and pay your tributes to my father from your own houses," another tweet read.

Tweet He was close to Atal Ji, wrote PM Modi

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote the senior leader will be remembered for his efforts to serve the society. "He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator," he tweeted. PM Modi also remembered the close ties with Tandon shared with the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Twitter Post Condolences to the family and well-wishers: PM Modi

Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji.



In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

Details Rajnath Singh remembered sociable nature; Adityanath called him "Lucknow's life"

Calling the demise "painful," Rajnath Singh said he had the opportunity to work with Tandon. "Tandonji was highly sociable by nature and also very popular among the activists. People of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh still appreciate the development work done by him in various positions," he tweeted. Adityanath released a press note calling the departed leader the "life of Lucknow."

Grief MP CM said he received fatherly love from Tandon