Today, the Supreme Court will take up the matter, pertaining to the political crisis in Rajasthan after Speaker CP Joshi disagreed with the outcome in Rajasthan High Court. Joshi, who sent disqualification notices to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his aides, was asked by HC to not take a decision till Friday. Upset over his wings being clipped, Joshi approached SC yesterday.

Context Joshi threatened MLAs with disqualification after they rebuffed CM's calls

Joshi sent notices to 19 rebel MLAs, including Pilot, after they skipped two crucial CLP meetings convened by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last week. The meetings were necessitated after Pilot left his home state and camped in Manesar, Haryana, claiming that his boss, Gehlot, no longer enjoys the majority in the Assembly. He was triggered for the extreme step after being summoned for interrogation.

Decision Pilot's camp challenged notices in HC, Congress fumed

Served with notices on almost all platforms — WhatsApp, text message, emails — Pilot's camp knocked Rajasthan HC's doors. The country's top lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Harish Salve argued for the MLAs, telling the bench that they aren't quitting the party, but merely disagreeing with the leadership. Rohatgi said Joshi gave the MLAs just three days to reply, that too in coronavirus era.

What happened Much to Joshi's disdain, HC deferred the verdict twice

Last week, HC adjourned the matter till Monday, while ordering Joshi to not take a final decision till then. On Tuesday, the bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash said it has reserved order and will pronounce it on Friday. Till then, Joshi was asked to hold his decision, again. Visibly angry, Joshi likened the developments to a "constitutional crisis."

Statements Joshi criticized MLAs, said Speaker can issue notices

Slamming the rebel MLAs, Joshi said they exploited legal channels to "circumvent the functions of constitutional authority." He pointed out that they deliberately didn't make Congress' Chief Whip a party in the case in the writ petition. He also said a Speaker is well within his rights to demand answers. "It is only a show-cause notice and no decision has been taken," he underlined.

Quote Respect courts but roles are defined: Joshi

"I have respected all the judgment of the court but if this means that there is encroachment while defining the role of two authorities, then it is a danger for parliamentary democracy," he told reporters while revealing that he would go to SC.

Details Pilot's camp also knocked SC's doors, prayed for hearing

After Joshi, surprisingly, went to the top court, Pilot's team followed suit, requesting SC to hear them before taking up the Speaker's plea. Notably, if MLAs are disqualified, it would translate to a win for Gehlot as the Assembly's strength would be deflated. But if the MLAs stay in Congress and vote against him in a floor test, the senior leader could lose office.

Letter Interestingly, Gehlot reached out to PM Modi as well

While the battle moved to judicial outfits, Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 19 claiming that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a few other BJP leaders, and some "ambitious members" of his own party wanted to topple his government. "History will never forgive those who are participating in such acts," he wrote in the letter, shared by his office yesterday.

Notice Meanwhile, accused of horse-trading, Pilot sought Rs. 1 from Congress-MLA