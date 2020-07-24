At a time when the world is scrambling to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, a Union Minister launched a "papad" claiming it develops antibodies to fight the highly contagious disease. MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Arjun Ram Meghwal was seen in a viral video explaining the benefits of the papad. Unsurprisingly, a controversy followed with netizens and politicians slamming him. Here's all about this development.

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, Meghwal was seen vouching for "Bhabhiji papad." Claiming that the food item is a product of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost India's crippling economy, Meghwal added, "It will be very helpful in fighting coronavirus." He conveyed his best wishes to the manufacturers as well.

MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.

Immuno Papad 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QTuRsjyJii — Arun Grover (@ArunGrover2020) July 24, 2020

As the clip found its way to social media and made Meghwal a laughing stock, politicians from other parties joined the conversation as well. Actor-turned-Congress member Nagma reminded that once PM Modi said selling pakodas was also a job. "Thumbs up sab papad khao ab !! Corona nahi hoga, (Everyone should eat papad to not get infected)," Nagma's tweet read.

After Pakoras it’s Papad this time to fight #CoronaUpdatesInIndia says Mantri of #bjp Arjun Meghwaal Ji 👍 sab papad khao ab !! Corona nahi hoga Bharat sarkaar ke mantri keh rahe hai anti bodies ko papad fight karega !! https://t.co/xWsQuBX3Lb — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 24, 2020

Another Congress leader who took a jibe at Meghwal was Jaiveer Shergill, the party's spokesperson. In a tweet, he said he felt sorry for those having hopes from Oxford. To recall, the illustrious institute in the United Kingdom announced this week that its vaccine showed encouraging results in the human trial phase. In fact, an Indian company has partnered with Oxford for mass production.

BJP Minister launches “pappad” to counter #Covid_19 as it will develop antibodies



BJP Bengal Chief says drink “cow urine” to combat Corona



BJP TTDP-Tali,Thali,DiyaPappad vaccine is lethal for Medical Science-Feel sorry for Einstein Newton who had hopes from Oxford trials — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 24, 2020

Meghwal is, of course, not the first one from BJP to come up with a peculiar solution to battle coronavirus. Earlier, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh, speaking in light of the crisis, said one has to develop immunity. "This is India, where cows are God. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don't worry," he had said.

Tally India needs better infrastructure, not politicians, who spread fake news