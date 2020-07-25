Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to convene a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all states on July 27, Monday, to discuss the coronavirus situation in their respective regions and the steps taken to mitigate the effect of the biggest health crisis in a century. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan would also be part of the meeting.

Context India's tally crossed 13 lakh-mark; more than 31,000 dead

To note, India's coronavirus numbers have reached an all-time high with a record spike being reported in the last few days. As per the latest figures, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 infections has reached 13.4 lakh with the death toll zooming past the 31,000-mark. The recovery rate, the only thing India seems proud of, has trumped 63%.

Previous meetings PM Modi has held various meetings on COVID-19 situation

Since March, when the country was locked down to contain the disease's transmission, PM Modi has spoken to CMs frequently. He spoke to CMs on two separate days (on June 16 and 17), days after the "Unlock" phase kicked in. Back then he had spoken about the revival of the economy, ripped apart due to intense lockdown, saying that green shoots are already visible.

Quote PM Modi spoke about farming, digital payments, last month

"In May, fertilizer sales doubled, there has been a healthy increase in Kharif sowing in comparison to last year, the manufacture of two-wheelers is increasing, digital payments in the retail sector have reached pre-lockdown levels," PM Modi told CMs last month.

Vaccines As cases rise, the country pins hopes on vaccines

While the nation remains hit by COVID-19, all attention has been shifted to vaccines. This week, Oxford Institute said its potential vaccine showed encouraging results in over 1,000 participants. In India, as well, the race to develop a vaccine is on with human trials of two vaccine candidates being underway in six cities. The vaccines are developed by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila.

Human trials Fortunately, India's COVAXIN didn't show immediate side effects