Last updated on Jul 25, 2020, 12:49 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, informed on Saturday that he has been tested positive for coronavirus.
Chouhan is the first CM of the country to have contracted the infection.
In a tweet, he asked people who have come in close contact with him to get their COVID-19 tests done.
In a series of tweets, Chouhan urged residents of the central state to follow all necessary precautions. "I followed all guidelines but met people for various reasons throughout my day. Even a little carelessness can prove costly," he added.
Revealing that he will remain in quarantine, Chouhan tweeted, "If treated on time, the disease can be defeated."
The CM also revealed that he has been convening meetings every day since March 25, to understand the crisis in the state. During his quarantine period, he will participate in these meetings through video-conferencing.
He added that leaders Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishvas Sarang, and Prabhuram Choudhary will handle the meetings for the time being.
Chouhan promised to remain involved even during the treatment.
मेरी अनुपस्थिति में अब यह बैठक गृहमंत्री @drnarottammisra, नगरी विकास एवं प्रशासन मंत्री @bhupendrasingho, स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा मंत्री @VishvasSarang और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री @DrPRChoudhary करेंगे। मैं स्वयं भी इलाज के दौरान प्रदेश में #COVID19 नियंत्रण के हरसंभव प्रयास करता रहूंगा।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020
In June, another prominent face in MP politics, Jyotiraditya Scindia, tested positive for the virus and emerged victorious.
Earlier this month, reports of Scindia's PA, Anil Mishra, testing positive sparked fear in BJP's camp. Mishra, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of cabinet ministers on July 2, met around 1,000 people in the Raj Bhavan, Assembly, and party headquarters.
He reportedly met Chouhan as well.
Before Chouhan, a number of CMs got themselves tested for the virus after people they knew, contracted the infection.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got his COVID test done after he complained of fever. His tests came out as negative.
Jharkhand's CM Hemant Soren also went into self-isolation earlier this month after a minister and another MLA tested positive.
Across India, the number of coronavirus cases reached 1,336,861 today with a record spike of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours. 757 died due to the virus in the same time period taking the death toll to 31,358.
In MP, 791 people died of the disease and the total cases' tally stands at 26,210.
