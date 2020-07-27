Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) played its cards in the raging political crisis of Rajasthan by announcing that it would approach the high court to reclaim six MLAs, who "merged" with Congress in 2019. BSP has argued that since it is a national party, it can't become one with another party at the state level. Here are more details on this development.

Context Background: What political turmoil is Rajasthan going through?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is struggling hard to save his chair after his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, revolted this month. Pilot, who has the support of over 20 MLAs in the 200-member strong Assembly, said Gehlot lacks the numbers. Last week, the crisis was riddled with court hearings (both in HC and Supreme Court), allegations, counter-allegations, and a dramatic dharna as well.

Role After watching the crisis for days, Mayawati spoke up

While Gehlot and Pilot fought, Mayawati weighed in on the matter last week calling for a President's Rule. She had been fuming since Gehlot poached six of her MLAs in September, despite the fact that BSP supported the Congress government. In fact, in his previous tenure as CM as well, Gehlot managed to bring six BSP MLAs to Congress. Mayawati had called Gehlot "backstabber."

Order Mayawati got notice issued to her rebel MLAs, threatened disqualification

Keen on toppling Gehlot's government, Mayawati ordered her MLAs — R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar, and Wajib Ali — to vote against Congress during a floor test. BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra told ANI that notices have been sent to these MLAs, collectively and separately, explaining that they could be disqualified if they defy party's orders.

Plea Notably, BSP undecided on becoming party to current case

Interestingly, it was BJP's Madan Dilawar who went to HC challenging BSP's merger with Congress. He reminded that Joshi hadn't decided on BSP's complaint that called for the disqualification of the six MLAs. While BSP declared it would challenge Joshi's order of accepting the merger, it didn't clarify if it would become a party to the ongoing legal tussle between Congress and rebel MLAs.

Quote There can be no merger at state level: BSP

"Notices have been issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a national party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs," Mishra said.

Numbers Does Congress lack numbers to run house? Here's the data

Before Pilot went all guns blazing against Congress, the grand old party had the support of 124 MLAs — 107 Congress MLAs (including 6 "merged" BSP legislators), 2 MLAs of BTP, 2 of CPI(M), 1 of RLD, and 12 Independents. With Pilot taking away a chunk of his loyalists and BSP asking its MLAs to vote against Congress, Gehlot is treading on wafer-thin ground.

Details Rejected by Speaker, Congress plans to drop plea in SC