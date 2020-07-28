After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a Cabinet meeting, the state government on Tuesday sent a fresh proposal to the Governor seeking Assembly session from July 31. The proposal was sent a day after the Governor had sent three recommendations to the Cabinet on convening an Assembly session. The proposal reportedly contains the government's reply to the recommendations. Here are more details.

Details Proposal sent to Governor after approval from Cabinet

Official sources told the news agency PTI, "The revised note was forwarded to the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after approval from the Cabinet." The sources said that the Cabinet maintained the same date of July 31 for the Assembly session. The government has not mentioned in the note whether it wants to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly session, the sources added.

Context Earlier, Governor sent back two proposal from Gehlot government

Twice before, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had returned the Gehlot government's proposal to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the ongoing political crisis. The Governor had sent three queries to the state government regarding whether the CM wants to bring a trust vote, whether the government would consider giving a 21-day notice to the MLAs, and a coronavirus-centric plan to conduct the session.

Meeting Gehlot led two-hour Cabinet meeting earlier today

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Gehlot led a Cabinet meeting at his official residence in Jaipur. After the two-hour-long meeting, Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary told NDTV, "We have formulated replies to the Governor's concerns. It is our right to call the Assembly. How the session will be held is the Speaker's prerogative. We want the session on July 31 (Friday)."

Quote 'What are the extraordinary circumstances? Other Assembly sessions being held'

The Minister added, "The Governor is asking certain questions. We have replies to that. What are the extraordinary circumstances? Other Assembly sessions are being held in the country. The Cabinet proposal will be sent to the Governor probably today."

History Gehlot government in crisis after Sachin Pilot's rebellion