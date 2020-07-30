In fifteen days from now, the Rajasthan Assembly will meet, as per an order of Governor Kalraj Mishra, who for days has rebuffed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's repetitive pleas to call the House. Gehlot, who is adamant to show he has the majority in the 200-member Assembly, wanted the session to start from July 31, but Governor had some concerns. Here's more.

Context Backstory: Gehlot's chair came under threat after Pilot revolted

Congress' stalwart Gehlot, who became the CM of the desert state in 2018, has been scrambling to get the support of MLAs ever since his former deputy Sachin Pilot revolted. Pilot had been nursing a grudge after he wasn't chosen for the top post. This month, he took some of his loyalists and camped in Haryana, claiming that Gehlot has lost the majority.

Details After Pilot got breather, Gehlot pushed for Assembly session

Last week, Gehlot suffered a setback at Rajasthan High Court after the bench ordered that the status quo must be maintained on disqualification notices issued to Pilot and his 18 loyalists. Not being the one to be defeated easily, Gehlot launched a campaign for Assembly session. However, Governor Mishra said he needed more clarity, and asked if a floor test is on agenda.

What happened Gehlot's government sent revised proposal yesterday

After the proposal for an Assembly session was rejected for the third time on Wednesday, Gehlot announced he would meet Governor Mishra again to understand "what he wants." Reports said Gehlot's government sent a revised proposal changing the date for the session's beginning from July 31 to August 14. To recall, Governor Mishra wanted a three weeks' notice for MLAs.

Quote Hope Governor accepts latest proposal: Minister

"We have again sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene the Assembly session. We hope that the Governor will accept the proposal this time and announce the date to begin the session soon," state Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said.

Late last evening, Governor announced date for Assembly

Yesterday, Governor's office revealed he has approved "the proposal to start the fifth session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from August 14, sent by the Cabinet." If Gehlot shows more than 101 MLAs are on his side, then Pilot's revolt would be rendered useless. However, as numbers stand now, Gehlot has a wafer-thin majority and a switch by even few MLAs will prove costly.

Tweets While CM and Governor locked horns, Pilot remained elusive

Interestingly, while Gehlot v/s Governor Mishra played out in Rajasthan, Pilot maintained a low profile. He remained out of media's glare, merely tweeting some times. Recently, he congratulated Govind Singh Dotasara, who took charge as state Congress chief after his ouster. Pilot asked his successor to honor the demands of Congress workers, as they were crucial for the party.

Statement Rahul, Sonia have big hearts: New PCC chief to Pilot