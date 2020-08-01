In a shocking piece of news, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died on Saturday afternoon. Singh, a former Samajwadi Party leader, was 64. He died at a hospital in Singapore. The MP had not been keeping well for some time. For the past few months, he had been receiving treatment in Singapore. Here are more details.

A recent report in the Mumbai Mirror mentioned that Singh had been critical and had been admitted to the ICU. The report had said that his family was by his side. Back in 2013, Singh had suffered kidney failure, but he had recovered and returned to politics by 2016. In a video posted in March, Singh assured that he would recover soon.

Reacting to the news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying that he was saddened upon Singh's demise and extended condolences to his heartbroken family. "He had friends in all parties," the Minister wrote. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "May his soul rest in peace and give his family the ability to bear this tragedy. My condolences are with them. Om Shanti."

Despite his ill health, Singh had been quite active on social media and would tweet frequently. Earlier on Saturday, he had paid tribute to the Indian freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his hundredth death anniversary. "His contribution will be remembered forever," Singh had written. This was his last tweet. He had also extended wishes for the festival of Eid Al Adha.

