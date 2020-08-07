Former Union Defense Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow. The 80-year-old politician, who has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on Thursday night, after he complained of constipation and stomach ache. His overall condition is currently stable, doctors said. Here are more details.

Quote His overall health is stable: Doctors

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was having stomach ache and was not taking food properly due to stomach problem," Dr. Rakesh Kapoor, the Director of Lucknow's Medanta Hospital, said, adding that, "His overall health is stable."

Details Akhilesh Yadav and others visited the hospital

Many Samajwadi Party leaders, including the veteran politician's son and party president Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav visited the said hospital on Thursday to inquire about his health, according to reports. Others who paid a visit at the hospital included former state minister and his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told the media.

History Mulayam was hospitalized earlier in May as well

Notably, Mulayam was earlier admitted to the same hospital for treatment of stomach-related ailments in May this year. He was discharged after two days. The leader had also sought treatment for abdominal pain from a private hospital in Mumbai in December last year. He was discharged three days later, after which he flew back to Lucknow.

Information Mulayam is a sitting MP from UP's Mainpuri