As a political crisis in Rajasthan rages on, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted 19 of its MLAs to Gujarat, where it is in power, while blaming intimidation and harassment by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government for it. On August 11, the saffron party will hold a meeting with its MLAs. The Assembly session will begin on August 14. Here's what happened.

Background Context: Gehlot is scrambling to show he has the numbers

Faced with an unprecedented rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot convinced Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene an Assembly session. In the 200-member strong Assembly, the majority mark is 101. However, if Pilot's camp, having nearly 20 MLAs, cross votes during a floor test, Gehlot might lose his chair. Therefore, Gehlot is reaching out to other parties for help.

Do you know? Can Pilot really afford to vote against Gehlot?

Pilot, who rejected Congress' overtures numerous times, has lost the leverage to strike a deal with the party. If his camp votes against Gehlot, they would immediately be up for disqualification. This would render his legal battle, which earned him a win, useless.

Decision Shouldn't let opponent attack you: BJP's rationale behind shifting MLAs

Like Congress, BJP is also trying to keep its flock together. Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, said, "There is no fear of these MLAs leaving BJP. But why give an opportunity to Congress to attack us. Wisdom lies in not allowing your opponent to launch an attack on you." He said most of the MLAs being shifted are tribals.

Allegations Gehlot government tapping phones, MLAs are stressed: BJP

According to BJP, Gehlot has been exploiting the state machinery to target MLAs from poor backgrounds. The chief of the Rajasthan BJP unit, Satish Poonia claimed that phones were also being tapped. The actions of the state government stressed the MLAs. "We came to know that some of our MLAs were approached by various people to make them defect from BJP," he stated.

Reaction Split in BJP evident, said Gehlot on MLAs being shifted

While BJP is blaming Congress for trying to distract a few MLAs from its 72-member strong team, the factionalism within the party is obvious. Commenting on the same, Gehlot said, "What is worrying BJP? They are herding their legislators to three-four places. I see a big split in them." He also said Congress doesn't endorse horse-trading and that BJP was tasting its own medicine.

Efforts Reportedly, Nadda had discussion with Raje to ensure BJP's unity

Separately, reports suggested that BJP is taking steps to avoid defection. Party President JP Nadda had asked former CM Vasundhara Raje to visit Delhi. "Raje had been staying aloof from all the political developments in Rajasthan in the last few weeks. Her meeting with central leadership was held to discuss the issues and ensure that the state unit is united," a source told ET.

Plans BJP's MLAs will meet tomorrow, discuss future course of action