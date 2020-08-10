Former President and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee informed via a tweet on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 84-year-old said he was in the hospital for a separate procedure when he was informed of the diagnosis. He asked those who came in contact with him last week to self-isolate themselves and take the coronavirus test. Here are more details.

Looking back Last week, he said India faces new set of challenges

Just last week, Mukherjee spoke on the coronavirus pandemic saying it has presented a set of new challenges. The senior politician was speaking on the second death anniversary of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi. Mukherjee said, "It is the spirit of cooperative federalism where states are given requisite freedom to act in a decentralized fashion that will determine our success and failure in these uncertain times."

Details Earlier, Shah contracted infection, hasn't tested negative for coronavirus yet

The disease, which has unleashed its worst side across India after the unlocking phase kicked in, has infected many notable political personalities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive this month, is undergoing treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Yesterday, after BJP's Manoj Tiwari said Shah tested negative, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that he didn't undergo any fresh COVID-test.

Ministers In MP, four ministers and CM got infected so far

Before Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive. Yesterday, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said he also contracted the disease. In fact, State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, and MoS (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel also tested positive for coronavirus. Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain also got infected but has recovered.

Quote Minister, who said papads will defeat coronavirus, also got infected

Separately, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who endorsed a papad saying it will defeat coronavirus, also fell ill. "I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said on Saturday.

Details India's COVID-tally crossed 22 lakh, over 44,000 dead