Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal has resigned as the President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), the party said on Monday. Faesal had stepped into politics and floated JKPM last year after resigning as a civil servant. Reportedly, the 37-year-old is likely to rejoin government service. Faesal was among the political leaders arrested in August last year after the Centre repealed J&K's special status.

Details Faesal not in position to continue political activities: JKPM

In a statement, JKPM said that the party's executive committee had held a meeting on Monday to discuss the current political situation. The party said that, during the meeting, Faesal informed state executive members that he is "not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organization."

Information Resignation accepted; he can contribute whichever way he chooses: JKPM

The party said, "Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses." The committee also accepted the resignation of its chairperson Javed Mustafa Mir, a former MLA.

Future Faesal keen to rejoin government service: Report

According to reports, Faesal, who had topped the 2010 civil services exam, is looking to rejoin government service. "He is keen to rejoin the government service," a highly placed source told The Tribune. Meanwhile, the party said in its statement that Vice President Feroze Peerzada has unanimously been picked as its interim chief until formal elections can be held for the post.

Background Faesal quit civil services in January 2019 to join politics