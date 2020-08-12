Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 05:22 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDyuti Biswas
Congress member Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, put out a tweet on Wednesday suggesting that she has surrendered in front of Almighty, just as the 84-year-old continues to remain critical.
The Congress veteran, who tested coronavirus positive, is undergoing treatment in Delhi.
His situation hasn't improved much since the last few days prompting well-wishers to pray for him.
In the Twitter post, Sharmistha wrote that August 8, 2019, was one of the happiest days for her as her father received the Bharat Ratna Award — India's highest civilian honor.
The Congress veteran's name for the award was suggested by ruling BJP for his immense contribution to India's growth.
Sharmishtha then asked God to give her strength to deal with whatever comes her way.
Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him give me strength 2 accept both joys sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020
On Monday, August 10, Pranab Mukherjee had tweeted about him testing positive for coronavirus.
He had, simultaneously, warned everyone who came in contact with him to self-isolate and get themselves tested.
He tested positive for the highly-contagious disease when he had paid a visit to the hospital for another ailment. He also had a blood clot removed from his brain later that day.
As concerns grew, the Army Hospital released a statement reading, "The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support and is hemodynamically stable."
According to a PTI report, residents of the Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee's ancestral place, organized a 72-hour-long yajna for his speedy recovery.
The rituals started at Japeshwar Shiva Mandir on Janmashthami and will continue uninterrupted for three days.
"The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab Babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," a priest said.
On Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spent nearly 20 minutes at the Army Hospital to inquire about Mukherjee's health.
Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also prayed for Mukherjee's quick recovery.
Mukherjee, who served as India's 13th President from 2012 to 2017 was called "an outstanding statesman of our times" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Love Politics news?
Subscribe to stay updated.