Congress member Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, put out a tweet on Wednesday suggesting that she has surrendered in front of Almighty, just as the 84-year-old continues to remain critical. The Congress veteran, who tested coronavirus positive, is undergoing treatment in Delhi. His situation hasn't improved much since the last few days prompting well-wishers to pray for him.

Tweet May God do what's best for him: Sharmistha

In the Twitter post, Sharmistha wrote that August 8, 2019, was one of the happiest days for her as her father received the Bharat Ratna Award — India's highest civilian honor. The Congress veteran's name for the award was suggested by ruling BJP for his immense contribution to India's growth. Sharmishtha then asked God to give her strength to deal with whatever comes her way.

Twitter Post Sharmistha thanked everyone for their concerns

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him give me strength 2 accept both joys sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

Looking back Mukherjee revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on Monday

On Monday, August 10, Pranab Mukherjee had tweeted about him testing positive for coronavirus. He had, simultaneously, warned everyone who came in contact with him to self-isolate and get themselves tested. He tested positive for the highly-contagious disease when he had paid a visit to the hospital for another ailment. He also had a blood clot removed from his brain later that day.

Quote Hospital released statement confirming he is still on ventilator

As concerns grew, the Army Hospital released a statement reading, "The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support and is hemodynamically stable."

Wishes Meanwhile, a yajna was held for his speedy recovery

According to a PTI report, residents of the Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee's ancestral place, organized a 72-hour-long yajna for his speedy recovery. The rituals started at Japeshwar Shiva Mandir on Janmashthami and will continue uninterrupted for three days. "The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab Babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," a priest said.

Visit Earlier, Rajnath Singh visited him in hospital