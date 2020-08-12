Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi died on Wednesday due to a cardiac arrest. The Congress party confirmed the news of Tyagi's death through social media. The party also extended its condolences to Tyagi's family and friends. The leader's death comes as a shock as he had appeared on a news debate for a leading television channel shortly before he died. Here are more details.

Information Tyagi suffered heart attack at Vaishali home

Quoting sources, Outlook reported that Tyagi suffered a heart attack soon after the TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. He was reportedly rushed to the Yashoda Hospital, where the doctors tried to revive him, but could not.

Details Deeply saddened by Tyagi's sudden demise: Congress party

The Congress party tweeted from its official handle, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends in this time of grief." Earlier in the day, Tyagi had appeared on Aaj Tak TV for a debate over Tuesday night's violence in Bengaluru.

Twitter Post Will appear on Aaj Tak at 5pm: Tyagi's last tweet

आज शाम 5:00 बजे आज तक पर रहूंगा। धन्यवाद। — Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINDIA) August 12, 2020

Twitter Post Here is a clip from the news debate

Important Must Listen to what Rajiv Tyagi on bangalore riots. Spoken very well giving befitting reply to all #BangaloreRiot #BangaloreRiots #Bangalore @RTforINDIA@rssurjewala pic.twitter.com/yDYpQEpfYb— जॉर्ज कुरियन (@GeorgekurianINC) August 12, 2020

Reaction Sambit Patra, who appeared on debate with Tyagi, expresses shock

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra, who had appeared on the debate with Tyagi, expressed his shock to the news. Patra tweeted, "I cannot believe that the Congress spokesperson, my friend Rajiv Tyagi, is no more. We debated on Aaj Tak today at 5 pm." "Life is too unpredictable. I still don't know what to say," he added.

Reaction He served Congress party dedicatedly: Rajasthan Chief Minister