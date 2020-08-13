On Thursday, opposition BJP declared that it will bring a no-confidence motion tomorrow in Rajasthan Assembly, but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has little to worry as Congress mended ties with the rebels. Moreover, the Supreme Court also didn't allow a plea challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs to Congress last year, paving the path for their votes for Gehlot. Here are more details.

Backstory Assembly convenes tomorrow after a prolonged face-off between Gehlot, Governor

Governor Kalraj Mishra allowed the Assembly session from August 14, after Gehlot didn't budge from his demand. The Congress leader had been asking for a session to prove he has the numbers in the 200-member strong Assembly after his former Deputy Sachin Pilot revolted. The 42-year-old's dual wins — one in SC and another in Rajasthan HC — forced Gehlot to show his strength.

Details Congress, Pilot made peace; BSP MLAs also supporting Gehlot

Much to Gehlot's fortunes, Congress' high-command and Pilot arrived at a consensus this week, which means he can easily sail through the trust vote. Besides, the support of a half a dozen BSP MLAs also bolsters his chances. When the plea challenging the said merger came up, the Supreme Court said it will not interfere as HC is hearing the matter.

Looking back With SC's observation, Mayawati's outburst proves to be futile

Earlier, Mayawati fumed after her MLAs jumped ships and joined Congress, just like BSP's earlier legislators did during Gehlot's previous tenure. The party issued a whip to the legislators asking them to vote against the CM while also denouncing the merger, saying that a national party can't become one with another party at a state level. Amusingly, Gehlot had also dismissed Mayawati's anger.

BJP's woes As coup attempt was defeated, BJP moved to next step

Earlier in the day, Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, declared that the saffron party will bring a no-confidence motion tomorrow. BJP, which took a lot of interest in Gehlot and Pilot's infighting, was hoping to stage a coup like Madhya Pradesh. But a repeat became impossible as ex-CM Vasundhara Raje, upset with BJP top brass, maintained a low profile.

Meeting Meanwhile, Gehlot and Pilot came face-to-face at CLP meeting today

On a related note, days after a truce, Gehlot and Pilot came face-to-face at a Congress meet today. A Congress Legislature Party meeting took place to plan the strategy for the upcoming session. Reports said Gehlot wasn't too happy with Congress after it decided to reconcile with Pilot, but was ordered to fall in line. His loyalists also wanted action against the rebels.

Message Truce done, Gehlot living by "forget and forgive" mantra