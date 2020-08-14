Home Minister Amit Shah informed through a tweet on Friday that he tested negative for coronavirus, twelve days after he contracted the infection. The BJP leader, seen as number 2 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, said that he will remain in home isolation on doctors' advice for a few more days, confirming that he won't attend tomorrow's Independence Day function at Red Fort.

Tweet Thank well-wishers for support: Shah

In the tweet, Shah thanked his well-wishers for their support and prayers. To note, Shah was the most notable Union Minister to have contracted the highly-contagious disease. After him, his colleagues Dharmendra Pradhan and Arjun Ram Meghwal also tested positive. Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka — Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BS Yediyurappa were also infected. Chouhan has recovered as well.

Twitter Post Shah informed the latest development through a tweet

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Background Shah had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Shah, 55, had tweeted on August 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was subsequently admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. Just a few days before that, he had attended a Cabinet meeting at the official residence of PM Narendra Modi. The meeting included the PM, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Twitter Post Shah also appreciated the doctors for their efforts

कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने में मेरी मदद करने वाले और मेरा उपचार करने वाले मेदांता अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टर्स व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का भी आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। @medanta — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Throwback Shah helped Kejriwal in curbing coronavirus cases

Long before he had been diagnosed with the virus himself, Shah had been at the forefront of Delhi's fight against coronavirus. In June, he held meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor Anil Baijal on more robust and enhanced methods of COVID-19 tracing. In the conversations, isolation of patients' contacts and re-mapping of all containment zones were discussed.

Measures Shah visited largest COVID-19 facility in Delhi with Kejriwal

On June 15, Shah had also called an all-party meet on the COVID=19 situation, putting political differences aside. The meet was attended by leaders of BSP, AAP and the Congress, besides the BJP. Shah had also gone on an inspection of the country's largest COVID-19 facility which is located at Chhatarpur, along with Kejriwal. The facility, having 10,000 beds, was constructed in record time.

Numbers India now reports the highest number of cases globally: WHO