Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee had been admitted to the hospital on Monday for brain surgery; where he had tested positive for coronavirus. He continues to be on ventilatory support, but his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee today said that there is a slight improvement in his condition. In her tweet, she said that there was "a little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light."

Background Earlier, Sharmistha had appealed to the Almighty for help

Earlier, on August 12, Sharmistha had posted a heartfelt tweet on her father's medical condition, saying, "May God do what's best for him". In the same tweet, she had reminisced about her father being awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, on August 8, 2019. She asked God to give her strength to deal with whatever comes her way.

Tweet The condition hasn't worsened: Sharmistha on Pranab Da

In today's tweet, she said she would not get into "medical jargon," but added that the 84-year-old is showing some improvement. She posted another tweet that read, "I strongly believe in the collective energy of prayers. Deepest gratitude to all for standing by us in these difficult times." Just yesterday, she slammed media houses for running fake news about her father's demise.

Twitter Post She ended the tweet with a 'shloka'

Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.



तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 14, 2020

Statement Mukherjee's condition stable: Army Hospital

The Army Research and Referral Hospital, where Mukherjee is currently admitted, said in a statement this morning that his vital parameters were in a stable condition, and that his situation had not worsened. "He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support", said the hospital in its official statement. To note, Mukherjee had undergone a cardiac procedure in 2014.

Twitter Post Earlier, son Abhijeet called his father a 'fighter' in tweet

Update : My father is has always been a fighter ! He is slowly responding to medical interventions all his vital parameters are stable .

I urge upon every well wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery ! We need them 🙏 https://t.co/7FdYxcUwXR — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Prayers Yajna was held for his recovery at his ancestral village