Ahead of high-staked Bihar Assembly polls, the ruling JD(U) expelled State Industries Minister Shyam Rajak for "anti-party" activities, allowing him to return to his home party, RJD. A day after his unceremonious exit from Nitish Kumar's party, he joined Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD on Monday and also met former Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi. JD(U) had expelled him for six years.

Grievances Rajak feared he would be sidelined during upcoming polls

According to reports, Rajak had a hunch that JD(U) high command would drop him from the candidates' list in the upcoming Assembly elections. Signs of him being sidelined were there already as RCP Singh, considered number 2 in JD(U), sort of backed Arun Manjhi as a substitute Dalit representative. Notably, Rajak had been the "Dalit face" of JD(U) for the longest time.

Quote 99% of people in JD(U) upset with Nitish: Rajak

Confirming about his homecoming earlier, Rajak said, "Around 99% of people in Janata Dal (United) are upset with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but are unable to form a decision. I don't know about others but I am joining Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)."

History Notably, Rajak had been with RJD till 2009

Rajak had been a part of RJD till 2009, after which he quit and joined the JD(U). He fought on a JD(U) ticket from Phulwari Assembly Constituency and won. He became a cabinet minister after the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance of JD(U) and RJD broke up in 2017. However, with time, he began feeling neglected and was reportedly overlooked by the ruling party.

Reasons He was ignored by senior leaders in party meetings

Sources told The Hindu that Rajak was ignored by senior party members at a recent meeting. Earlier, his staunch, non-compromising stance on Dalit issues which often went against the ruling party, also upset Kumar. Besides, Nitish also refused to heed his request to remove S Siddharth, Principal Secretary of Bihar's Industries department. Interestingly, while JD(U) claimed it sacked Rajak, he earlier said "he resigned."

Quote He was sacked for anti-party activities: JD(U)

"Shyam Rajak has been sacked from the party for six years. He was constantly indulging in anti-party activities and therefore Janata Dal (United) was compelled to take this decision," Vashishtha Narayan Singh, JD(U) President, had said earlier.

Statement After joining RJD, Rajak didn't mince his words

As he joined RJD, Rajak said he never compromised on his values. He also claimed he was expelled without a due process. "It is quite ridiculous to know that I was expelled from the party within 10 minutes yesterday night. They expelled me without following the provisions of the party's Constitution. What will happen to such a party?" he asked.

Tough times Apparently, JD(U) wanted to avoid embarrassment, hence, "sacked" Rajak

According to sources quoted by the Hindustan Times, the expulsion of Rajak was nothing but a face-saving exercise for JD(U) since rumors of him resigning were already doing the rounds. The development comes at a time when Kumar's party is already facing problems as one of its primary allies, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP ) has threatened to withdraw support.

Allies LJP-JD(U) alliance has been on tenterhooks for quite sometime now

To note, Chirag Paswan, President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), gave a rousing speech on Saturday, directly accusing the JD(U)-led government of poor governance, failure to tackle law and order issues, and the overall sloppy handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He also took potshots at Kumar over his critique of Lalu Yadav, pointing that the two had been allies.

EC yet to declare dates for Assembly polls