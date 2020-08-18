Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to India's premier health facility, AIIMS, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he complained of respiratory issues. Just last week the BJP leader had recovered from coronavirus and remained in home isolation on the advice of doctors. The hospital revealed that Shah had been experiencing fatigue and body ache for the past few days.

Details Shah kept under observation; AIIMS Director treating him

Reports said Shah was admitted to the old private ward on the fifth floor and is being observed by AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. He is reportedly stable and is discharging his duties. "He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," the facility in Delhi said. To recall, after he had tested positive for coronavirus, Shah was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

Looking back Shah thanked well-wishers for their prayers

Earlier this month, Shah had contracted the infection but tested negative on Friday, after 12 days. In tweets informing that he is COVID-free, he thanked doctors for their support and appreciated the concerns of his well-wishers. "I thank those who prayed for my speedy recovery. Their wishes kept my family and me strong during the treatment," he had written.

Role Shah is Centre's most reliable resource in fight against coronavirus

Tellingly, after coronavirus ripped the nation apart, Shah has been leading the fight from the government's side, passing orders for states and Union Territories while also deciding on lockdowns and relaxations. In June, he got involved in Delhi's coronavirus battle when the National Capital found itself clueless. He held multiple meetings with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal, and other stakeholders.

Facility Moreover, Shah also got Delhi's biggest COVID-19 facility ready

It was on Shah's directive that a 10,000-bed facility, dedicated for coronavirus, came up in Chattarpur in record time. The hospital was constructed when people in Delhi complained of not getting any beds for the critically-ill. His efforts earned gratitude from Kejriwal, a political adversary. The AAP leader once said that he sought help from everyone, and the Centre quickly heeded his request.

Details In India, death toll due to coronavirus nears 52,000