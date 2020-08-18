BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a scathing attack at his former party Congress on Monday saying that capable leaders are questioned there while citing Sachin Pilot, who was the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan until recently, as an example. He also said that leaders of the grand old party were only concerned with saving their seats and weren't involved in public service.

Statement Scindia said his "friend" had to go through pain

Talking about Pilot, whose brief rebellion against the Rajasthan Congress government ended last week, Scindia said everyone knows the anguish his friend went through. "Sachin ji is my friend. He has been with me for the past 20 years on the path of service to people," he added. Pilot and Scindia were Congress' blue-eyed young Turks until the latter jumped ships to BJP.

Looking back Pilot's rebellion was akin to Scindia's decision but ended differently

Months after Scindia joined BJP in March, Pilot revolted against his senior Ashok Gehlot, claiming he lacked the numbers to run the Assembly. It was speculated that Pilot would follow Scindia's footsteps and join rival BJP, but Congress orchestrated his return to the party after a month-long impasse. When Pilot went rogue, Scindia was among the first ones to sympathize with him.

Statement Truth about Congress is not hidden: Scindia

Taking the same tone yesterday, Scindia said Congress' style of functioning is for everyone to see. "And we also know how Congress is trying to put its house in order after a delayed approach. The truth is not hidden. Today, in Congress, questions are raised against capabilities and it's sad," he said. He also slammed his erstwhile boss, Madhya Pradesh ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Quote Scindia is confident BJP will win upcoming by-polls

"I am confident that people are with the BJP and in the coming by-elections, these people (Congress leaders) will get a strong reply in the court of the common people," Scindia, who went to Rajya Sabha from BJP, said, responding to Nath's earlier claims.

Attack Separately, Scindia was questioned over silence on key matters

Since his ouster from Congress, Scindia has, naturally, come under criticism from his former party for compromising his values. On Monday, MLA Jitu Patwari questioned Scindia's silence on issues like non-payment of salaries of contractual labors and alleged dismissal of farm loan waiver scheme by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. Patwari asked if the "tiger has been tamed" in BJP.

Quote Why "tiger" didn't meet people from Gwalior-Chambal region?: Congress MLA