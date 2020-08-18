Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund. Prasad alleged that under the former Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, money from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) was transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Here's more on what he said.

Details Supreme Court shut down Rahul Gandhi's arguments: Prasad

Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi questioned PM-CARES Fund but the Supreme Court has shot down all his arguments. PM-CARES is a registered public trust for COVID-like emergencies." He added, "Gandhi has never missed an opportunity to weaken the resolve of the nation in its fight against the virus." Prasad said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is an honest government.

Context SC refused to order transfer money from PM-CARES to NDRF

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to order the transfer of money from PM-CARES to NDRF. The court observed that PM-CARES is a public trust accepting voluntary donations to fight the pandemic while the NDRF is a statutorily-created fund that has nothing to do with the former. It said the government is free to transfer money from PM-CARES to NDRF at its discretion.

Reactions 'Resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi'

BJP President JP Nadda said, "The verdict by the SC on PM-CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and his band of 'rent-a-cause' activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates." Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked if the Gandhis will apologize for misleading people.

Information BJP alleged Congress siphoned money from PMNRF under UPA rule

Earlier, the BJP had released documents alleging they were proof that under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, money had been transferred from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

