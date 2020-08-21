Former Jammu & Kashmir CM and National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah, said his party won't remain silent on the abrogation of Article 370, stripping the erstwhile state of its special status in August last year. PM Narendra Modi gave no prior indication of the Center's move; the government cannot be trusted anymore, he told NDTV, adding, "This is not (Mahatma) Gandhi's India." Here's more.

Details 'Nobody can trust the Government of India anymore'

Abdullah said he met PM Modi on the day before the Center ended J&K's special status last year. He said even after the government moved in a large number of troops, the Prime Minister did not give any indication of the move. "Nobody can trust the Government of India anymore. There is not a day when they don't lie," said the National Conference parliamentarian.

Abrogation It just came out of the blue: Abdullah Credits:

"It (the abrogation) just came out of the blue. I had met the PM a day before, he had given us no indication," Abdullah said "I told him so many troops had been moved in, what was the need? Tourists were being pushed out, the (Amarnath) Yatra had been canceled. All this was strange...as if it was war with Pakistan or something," he added.

No Trust Humbly request PM to be more honest: NC chief

Asserting it was impossible to trust the government anymore, Abdullah said, "When we asked the PM, he didn't say anything (about repealing Article 370)." "But he said other things that I don't think I should say...at this point. He was absolutely kind and nice," the 83-year-old added. "I would humbly request PM to be more honest and really face the facts (today)," he said.

Detention Abdullah released in March after seven months of detention

To recall, Abdullah—along with several other leaders, including his son, Omar Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti—was detained on August 5, 2019, ahead of the Center's decision to revoke J&K's special status. The National Conference veteran leader was released from detention in March this year after more than seven months' custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Statement Something I never expected would happen: Abdullah on detention

"Anybody who is here was wonderstruck. It was only when I was closed in and informed by my police that I can't go out (that I realized about the abrogation and the detention)," Abdullah said. "This was strange. We stood with the nation; this was something I never expected would happen to us. We were no different from separatists, we hear," he added.

His demand 'Full statehood should return to J&K' Credits: