Several senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the party. In the letter, the leaders reportedly addressed the Congress party's dwindling support base since its defeat in the general elections in 2014. The party's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, and Shashi Tharoor are among those who have signed the letter.

Sources told The Indian Express that the letter had been sent to the party chief a fortnight ago. The letter reportedly called for "full time and effective leadership" which is both "visible" and "active" in the field. It also pushed for elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the urgent establishment of an "institutional leadership mechanism" to "collectively" guide the party's revival.

Reportedly, the letter calls for a sweeping range of reforms, decentralization of power, empowerment of state units, elections to the Congress organization at all levels. It also pushed for the constitution of the Central Parliamentary Board for "collective thinking."

The leaders addressed the "uncertainty" over the leadership in the party. They pointed out that the "drift" in the party has demoralized workers. They also said they feel the CWC is not "effectively guiding" the party in mobilizing public opinion against the BJP. Further, they pointed out that the party has not undertaken any "honest introspection" since the party's defeat in the general elections.

Notably, the letter does not mention Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but stated that the introduction of elections in the Youth Congress and the party's student wing NSUI have created "conflict and division." Many leaders said the elections to the Youth Congress and NSUI led to their "capture" at the state level by those with money and political power.

The letter appreciated the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and also took note of the praiseworthy efforts made by Rahul Gandhi in his stint as party chief. The letter added that the Nehru-Gandhi family will always remain an integral part of the party.

The letter argued the party's revival is a "national imperative" fundamental to the health of democracy. It noted that the party's shrinking support comes at a time when India faces its "gravest political, social, and economic challenges since Independence." The letter goes on to mention a mood of "fear" and insecurity, the BJP's "communal and divisive agenda," economic recession, unemployment, the coronavirus pandemic, etc.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad; party MPs and former Union Ministers Anand Sharma, Sibal, Tewari, Tharoor; and MP Vivek Tankha. AICC office bearers and CWC members including Mukul Wasnik and Jitin Prasada and former CMs and Union Ministers including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, PJ Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora.

