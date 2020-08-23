Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said the saffron party, the Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party, will fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls together. The statement comes amid speculation over the fate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. Nadda said the three parties will contest the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the BJP's Bihar unit, Nadda said that the Opposition in Bihar and elsewhere had become a "spent force." He said the Opposition does not have an ideology, vision, or spirit to serve the people of Bihar adding that they cannot rise above petty politics. He said the BJP is the only political party that instills hope in people.

Nadda said the BJP, the JD(U), and the LJP will fight the upcoming polls together and emerge victorious. The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held later this year in October-November. JD(U)'s Kumar is eyeing a fourth consecutive term as the Bihar CM in the upcoming polls, for which, the Election Commission will issue guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadda's declaration of a three-party alliance contesting the elections comes amid tensions between the JD(U) and the LJP. The Kumar-led JD(U) has said that its alliance is only with the saffron party, while the Chirag Paswan-led LJP has frequently questioned the CM's leadership. The BJP has maintained that the ruling NDA in the state remains intact.

