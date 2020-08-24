At the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer her resignation, amid a rift that emerged in the party after a letter was sent to her by 23 members demanding an overhaul in the organization. According to HT, the 73-year-old responded to the letter asking the signatories to find a replacement soon. Here's what went down.

Backstory A year after humiliating defeat, leadership crisis still plaguing Congress

Sonia was chosen as the interim chief of the party in August 2019, weeks after Congress failed to change her son Rahul Gandhi's decision to not continue as the President. Rahul tendered his resignation after Congress was wiped out in 2019 general elections, a repeat of its 2014 performance. Sonia took charge on the condition that a new chief will be announced soon.

Letter As Congress became "absent opposition," senior leaders expressed concern

With Congress being clueless and unprepared to take on BJP, 23 top leaders wrote an unprecedented letter to Sonia, batting for a change in leadership. The letter signed by the likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, Milind Deora, etc., was reportedly sent on August 7.

Accusations The letter spoke about Congress' erosion and suggested reforms

The letter's contents indicted the top brass of laxity, saying that the party's decline comes when India is dealing with its "gravest political, social, and economic challenges since Independence," reports IE. Listing ways in which Congress can be revived, the letter supported decentralization of power, suggested empowering state units, holding polls across all levels, and forming a Central Parliamentary Board soon.

Contents No honest introspection, "episodic" CWC meetings: Letter exposed Congress' flaws

Further, the politicians pointed out that more than a year after the Lok Sabha debacle, Congress is yet to do "honest introspection," and the way it is functioning has adversely affected the morale of workers. The letter claimed that CWC meetings are merely "episodic" and Congress Parliamentary Party meetings are only about Sonia's addresses. Moreover, the party members demanded an "active and visible" leadership.

Details The letter sparked a turmoil, Sonia's camp was unhappy

The letter didn't slam Rahul, and instead appreciated his and Sonia's tenures as the party president. The letter reportedly added that the Nehru-Gandhi family will always be an "integral part" of Congress' collective leadership. Naturally, the letter sparked a flutter and its leak is said to have infuriated Sonia's camp. At the important CWC meeting, the letter could be discussed at length.

Second letter Interestingly, Sonia received another letter, this one supported Gandhi family

After the letter got leaked, Sonia told her aides that she isn't interested in handling the reins anymore and that they should get together to find a replacement. However, her exit, if it happens, won't be sans drama. Hours after the unusual letter became a topic of discussion, Congress leaders shot another letter to Sonia declaring "complete and unwavering support" to her family.

Appeal Sonia was told she is essential for Congress

Initially written by Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and circulated among Congress MLAs and MPs, the letter said that the party was safe only in hands of Sonia and Rahul. The leaders who received it were expected to forward it to the top brass, in a bid to convince Sonia to stay. Some shared the letter on Twitter on their letter-heads.

Claims According to second letter, there is no leadership crisis

Deriding the first letter, the second one said a "bogey" issue about leadership crisis was raised "when the country faces a grave threat from the BJP-RSS and their fascist government." The initial letter shocked them more so because some of the signatories rose in Congress' ranks with Sonia's support, the second letter said. Among those who endorsed Sonia were Manickam Tagore and Varsha Gaikwad.

Support Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Siddaramaiah are also supporting Gandhis

Notably, some biggies like Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Siddaramaiah also want Gandhis to remain at the helm. On the row, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Singh said, "Sonia Gandhi should continue as long as she wants; Rahul Gandhi should take over after her as he is fully competent." He also opined that now was not the time to raise such issues.

Siblings Amid raging controversy, Gandhi siblings unwilling to take top post