The Congress Working Committee meeting, which is underway, has turned into a battle between the dissenters, who wanted an overhaul in the organization, and loyalists, who believe only the Gandhi family is capable of handling the reins. At the onset of the meeting, interim President Sonia Gandhi expressed a desire to quit, urging the leaders to look for the next chief. Here's what happened.

Context Backstory: Congress' leadership crisis catapulted to headlines after unprecedented letter

Congress, which suffered a rout in the last two consecutive Lok Sabha polls, had named Sonia as the interim chief after Rahul resigned. Over a year after she took charge, Congress failed to find her alternative and the leadership crisis prompted senior politicians to write to Sonia, earlier this month. After they called for active and visible leadership, Sonia responded that she would resign.

What happened Sonia's camp called letter unfortunate, dissenters explained their side

Unsurprisingly, the meeting started off with a discussion on the dissenting note with senior member AK Antony saying that letter was unfortunate and cruel. As he attempted to explain why the letter was drafted, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to resign. His "offer" came after whispers suggested that the top brass believed dissenters were working with BJP.

Tweet During meeting, Sibal tweeted about Rahul's allegations, sparked an uproar

Soon, another senior leader Kapil Sibal posted a stunning tweet saying that Rahul said they were "colluding with BJP." He wrote, "Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favor of BJP on any issue. Yet we are colluding with the BJP. (sic)"

Series of events Surjewala fact-checked Sibal, latter deleted tweet after Rahul's assurance

However, Sibal got a rebuttal from spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala who said Rahul didn't say anything like this. "Pl don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread, (sic)" he wrote, quoting Sibal's tweet. Thereafter, Sibal deleted his post, saying Rahul personally informed him that he never spoke about BJP's role in the current crisis. "I, therefore, withdraw my tweet," Sibal wrote.

Twitter Post Sibal deleted tweet after Rahul spoke to him

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .



I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Details Separately, the letter's signatories were slammed for leaking meeting's details