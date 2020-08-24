In a development that has taken political undertones in poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister's Office on Monday tweeted that the PM-CARES Fund, short for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, will finance two dedicated coronavirus hospitals in the state. Both makeshift hospitals would have 500 beds each and are located in capital Patna and Muzaffarpur. Here are more details.

Features Each hospital would have 125 ICU beds, 375 normal ones

In a series of tweets, PMO said that each hospital would have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal ones. All beds would have an oxygen supply. Further, PMO also revealed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) would be constructing the hospitals while Armed Forces Medical Services will provide doctors and paramedical staff. The hospital in Patna was inaugurated today.

Twitter Post Hospitals will improve COVID-19 care in Bihar: PMO

Tally Notably, Bihar's coronavirus tally earned CM Nitish Kumar criticism

Currently, Bihar's coronavirus tally stands at 122,156, and the death count at 610. Never been the state having state-of-art medical facilities, Bihar's poor infrastructure took a hit during the pandemic, emboldening opposition's attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The politicians slammed poor testing, lack of beds, attack on frontline workers, and asked JD(U)'s Kumar to act. His regime, however, maintained Bihar was faring well.

Data So, is Bihar doing well, as contested by CM Kumar?

Until a month ago, Bihar's positivity and death rate concerned the Centre. On August 11, the state was a part of PM Modi's virtual meeting on coronavirus. Back then, these states accounted for 80% of the country's total cases prompting the PM to say that controlling the contagion there was essential for India's win against the pandemic. However, last week, Bihar reported encouraging numbers.

Recovery rate Bihar's recovery rate was recorded at 78% last week

Earlier, Health Minister Mangal Pandey put out a tweet saying that Bihar's recovery rate has reached 78%, its best figure in two months, and that the state has tested over 22 lakh samples. According to experts, this turnaround was possible after Pratyay Amrit, an IAS officer of Bihar cadre, took charge as Principal Health Secretary. After assuming office, Amrit ensured testing was amplified.

Reaction Too little, too late: Opposition not satisfied with Centre's decision