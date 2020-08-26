On Wednesday, at the opposition meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on the controversy around JEE and NEET examinations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested approaching Supreme Court seeking a postponement. The competitive exams, scheduled for September, have kicked a row with many students and parents asking for deferring it, in wake of the raging coronavirus crisis. Here are more details.

Backstory Context: Holding exams amid coronavirus crisis risky, said many

The competitive examinations, conducted by NTA, are being held at a time when India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 32.31 lakh and over 59,000 are dead. There's a palpable concern that examinations would put students and their respective families at risk. Last week, an attempt to defer the examinations was crushed by SC when it concluded that not conducting them would damage students' careers.

Demand Students demanded deferring exams, politicians joined their cause

After top court's order, the chorus against the examinations has only grown louder with lakhs of students and some politicians like Banerjee, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, MK Stalin, Aaditya Thackeray, and BJP's Subramanian Swamy, supporting the cause. Today, Sonia, who recently managed to save her post for another six months, called a meeting, that was attended by some CMs of Congress.

What happened Banerjee said Centre's behavior caused mental agony to students

Banerjee, one of the most staunch critics of Centre, suggested going to SC against the exams. "Let us talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for students. I have not seen so many atrocities in a democracy," she said. Her Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh concurred, saying that all who are part of the virtual meeting must knock on SC's doors.

Details Hemant Soren thought approaching PM, President would be better

When Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said they should approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind before going to the top court, Captain Singh reportedly said they don't have the time as September begins soon. "We can meet the PM but if he does not listen then we must move SC," Banerjee said. Soren also spoke about lengthy logistics required to conduct exams.

Quote Situation in my state not conducive: Soren

"Exams must happen, but we are hurrying up. The situation in my state is that we have very few centers. To accommodate these students, we will have to open all hotels and buses. Chances of contracting COVID-19 will be higher," Soren added.

Statements Darna hai ki ladna hai: Uddhav Thackeray asked attendees

At the meeting, whose agenda was also GST dues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Soren, and Banerjee spoke about protecting the "federal structure." The Shiv Sena leader said, "All powers are now getting concentrated in one hand. First, we will have to decide darna hain ki ladna hain...ladna hain to ladna hain..we have to protect federalism." Meanwhile, Sonia slammed the recently launched National Education Policy.

Looking back Amid controversy, Pokhriyal said plans won't change