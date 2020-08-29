Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 10:01 am
Written byShalini Ojha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that all parliamentarians will be requested to get themselves tested for coronavirus, 72 hours before the monsoon session of Parliament begins.
The session is expected to start on September 14 and end on October 1.
Yesterday, he held a key meeting with officials of the Health Ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO, and Delhi government, to discuss fine print.
As the custodian of the Parliament complex, the Speaker is responsible for conducting the sessions seamlessly. Before a session starts they usually hold all-party meetings, seeking cooperation from stakeholders. However, with the coronavirus crisis looming large, the challenge has been multiplied this time.
Apart from ensuring uninterrupted proceedings, Birla also has to consider the safety of parliamentarians and other staff members.
India's coronavirus situation is grim, with cases surging worryingly daily. At 3,461,240 total cases, the country has lost 62,713 people. Politicians also got infected, with Home Minister Amit Shah being the most notable one. He was diagnosed, treated, and recovered from the disease this month.
Besides MPs, ministry officials, media persons, and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would also be tested. It was decided that RT-PCR test, the gold-standard method to judge coronavirus infection, would be conducted as it gives results in 24-48 hours.
Birla said random tests could also be conducted during the session.
The session will be convened in the evening and morning shifts.
After the meeting, Birla said, "Comprehensive arrangements have been made in the Parliament building for the upcoming session in wake of the pandemic and MPs will be requested to get tested for coronavirus at least 72 hours before the start of the session."
He added that arrangements for zero-touch security checks are also being made. To minimize crowding, central hall passes have been suspended, reports New18.
Notably, the Houses are also being "readied" for the session. As per HT, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system will be installed in the air-conditioning system, 10 display screens will be put up for live-proceedings, and placards will be placed to tell names of parties.
Ministers, former Prime Ministers, and floor leaders could be seated in the main chamber, while some MPs would sit in galleries.
It is likely that the Centre will be cornered by the opposition over a number of issues — from Indo-China conflict to coronavirus situation and economic crisis.
The ruling NDA is hoping to replace at least 11 ordinances during the upcoming session.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which is led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, suggested 18 sittings for the monsoon session.
