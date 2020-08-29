Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that all parliamentarians will be requested to get themselves tested for coronavirus, 72 hours before the monsoon session of Parliament begins. The session is expected to start on September 14 and end on October 1. Yesterday, he held a key meeting with officials of the Health Ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO, and Delhi government, to discuss fine print.

Responsibilities Session being held when coronavirus cases are surging

As the custodian of the Parliament complex, the Speaker is responsible for conducting the sessions seamlessly. Before a session starts they usually hold all-party meetings, seeking cooperation from stakeholders. However, with the coronavirus crisis looming large, the challenge has been multiplied this time. Apart from ensuring uninterrupted proceedings, Birla also has to consider the safety of parliamentarians and other staff members.

Do you know? Across India, over 62,000 have died of coronavirus

India's coronavirus situation is grim, with cases surging worryingly daily. At 3,461,240 total cases, the country has lost 62,713 people. Politicians also got infected, with Home Minister Amit Shah being the most notable one. He was diagnosed, treated, and recovered from the disease this month.

Tests RT-PCR tests will be conducted, staff will also be tested

Besides MPs, ministry officials, media persons, and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would also be tested. It was decided that RT-PCR test, the gold-standard method to judge coronavirus infection, would be conducted as it gives results in 24-48 hours. Birla said random tests could also be conducted during the session. The session will be convened in the evening and morning shifts.

Plans Arrangements being made for zero-touch security checks

After the meeting, Birla said, "Comprehensive arrangements have been made in the Parliament building for the upcoming session in wake of the pandemic and MPs will be requested to get tested for coronavirus at least 72 hours before the start of the session." He added that arrangements for zero-touch security checks are also being made. To minimize crowding, central hall passes have been suspended, reports New18.

Preparations The Houses are also being prepared for the impending session

Notably, the Houses are also being "readied" for the session. As per HT, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system will be installed in the air-conditioning system, 10 display screens will be put up for live-proceedings, and placards will be placed to tell names of parties. Ministers, former Prime Ministers, and floor leaders could be seated in the main chamber, while some MPs would sit in galleries.

Details Centre bracing itself for a heated monsoon session